Jundo Bank / S&P Global flash PMIs from Australia for June 2023

Manufacturing 48.6

  • prior 48.4

Services 50.7

  • prior 52.1

Composite 50.5

  • prior 51.6

From the report, in brief:

rba cash rate inflation 07 June 2023

The current RBA cash rate.

Deputy Governor Bullock was hawkish in her comments earlier this week: