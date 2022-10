Reuters have a summary piece up on Australia's budget forecasts.

The budget is due tomorrow, Tuesday, 25 October 2022. Reuters cite draft numbers:

gross domestic product (GDP) for fiscal 2023-2024 will be downgraded to 1.5% from the 2.5% forecast in April

GDP is also due to be downgraded to 3.25% from 3.5% for 2022-2023

---

AUD is being shoved around ojh global developments, not local budget forecasts though.