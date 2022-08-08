This is the ANZ-Roy Morgan Australia Consumer Confidence weekly survey

fell 4.5% to its lowest since Apr 2020

ANZ remarks:

after the RBA increased interest rates to 1.85%

Household inflation expectations increased 0.1ppt to 5.6% despite petrol prices falling for a fourth week

Confidence dropped as rates went up again last week. The story has been unchanged for some time really - sentiment is exceptionally low. But so far this year it has been a poor guide to consumer behaviour, ie, spending.