National Australia Bank Business Survey for April 2022

Business confidence: 10

  • prior 16

Business conditions 20 (up well from March. Conditions is a more objective measure than the sentiment-based confidence)

  • prior 15

Some of the sub-measures

  • sales +4 to a very high +27
  • profitability +10 points to +22
  • employment index steady at +10

NAB comments:

Check out the price pressures (labour, purchase costs and Final product prices) ... all higher

nab business survey 10 May 2022