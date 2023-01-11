The quarterly Job Vacancies Survey from Australia.

Key statistics, seasonally adjusted estimates for November 2022:

Total job vacancies were 444,200, a decrease of 4.9% from August 2022.

Private sector vacancies were 396,800, a decrease of 6.0% from August 2022.

Public sector vacancies were 47,400, an increase of 6.0% from August 2022.

Prior data, for August 2022:

Total job vacancies were 470,900, a decrease of 2.1% from May 2022.

Private sector vacancies were 425,500, a decrease of 3.3% from May 2022.

Public sector vacancies were 45,300, an increase of 10.5% from May 2022.

Monthly jobs data has still been solid in Australia. This data point is not as focused upon as the monthly data.

Speaking of focus, this is what'll be grabbing most attention of AUD markets today, out at the same time and wee bit ugly. Headline and core inflation both higher in November from October:

AUD had a pop on the view that the RBA will not be backing off from rate hikes just yet. Th next meeting is February 7, a +25bp rate hike is the analyst consensus at this stage. With many analysts on summer holidays his could change when they get back, but not on the basis of this data!

Ahead of the Feb meeting the December monthly CPI,and Q4 2022 quarterly CPI (the more important of the two) will be published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on January 25