Australian jobs report for December 2022

The labour market has been on a rip, but a net jobs loss in this December report.

Some slowing is no surprise given the series of Reserve Bank of Australia rate hikes. One of the intended aims of these hikes, harsh as it sounds, is a slowing of demand. this involves job losses and the tick higher in the jobless rate shows this. The November jobless rate was revised higher to 3.5% also. '

Inflation in Australia is still way, way above the RBA target band and I expect the Bank will hike its cash rate target again in February (the 7th is the meeting date) by 25bp.