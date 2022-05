The US dollar is giving back some of the gains it made on Wednesday US time. AUD/USD is a notbable benficiary, popping back above 0.70.

The headlines are liking the 3.9% jobless rate in the Australian data earlier:

EUR, NZD, CAD GBP are also higher.

USD/JPY is adding to its early rally, making it a strong session for yen crosses.

AUD/JPY: