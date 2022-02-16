Now that warning is out of the way, here are the expected and priors:

(or you could see I've already posted the expected and priors here:

)

Anyway, to repeat:

Australian employment report for January 2022

Employment Change: K expected 0.0K, prior 64.8K

Unemployment Rate: % expected 4.2%, prior 4.2%

Full-Time Employment Change: K prior was 41.5K

Part-Time Employment Change: K prior was 23.3K

Participation Rate: % expected 66.0%, prior was 66.1%

A couple of things to watch for:

Australia was in the midst of the Omicron outbreak in January. This would have had the impact of making some people abandon the search for a job for the time being. Thus there is a risk the unemployment rate may be below the expected (if you are not looking for a job you are not deemed to be unemployed).

As a conflicting point, labour demand in Australia is hot (and was hot in January), firms looking to hire looked through the Omicron outbreak and kept advertising, and hiring. Australia's two most populous states of New South Wales and Victoria were still emerging from shutdowns, employers were hiring staff. This poses a risk to the "0.0" expectation for employment change (i.e. to be greater than 0) and also a risk that the unemployment rate will be lower than the expected 4.2%

As for the AUD AUD The Australian dollar (AUD) is the official currency of Australia, which is also used in Christmas Island, Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Norfolk Island, as well as independent pacific states.Introduced in 1966, the AUD is currently the fifth most traded currency in the world, behind only the US dollar, euro, Japanese yen, and British pound.The currency is very important to forex markets and is routinely used as a carry trade against other majors.The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is the central banking authority tasked with the management and issuance of AUD banknotes.What Factors Affect the AUD?The AUD is more susceptible than other currencies to macroeconomic factors. Overall, monetary policy is the largest mover of the currency, including interest rate differentials.Beyond Australia, commodity prices such as those of precious metals and others are also important to the AUD and can cause fluctuations in its value relative to other currencies.Global risk sentiment and confidence are also indicators that are closely tracked given their correlation to the AUD.This is due to the AUD being seen as a commodity currency, and also used as one of the most popular growth and risk proxies in global financial markets.Any positive mood in the global market will likely cause the AUD to climb, while if there is a prevailing pessimism, the AUD will often decline.On a domestic scale, government credit ratings can also impact the AUD. Australia’s credit rating influences the risk profile of its debt.This trend directly influences the cost the government has to pay on the debt it owes. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the official currency of Australia, which is also used in Christmas Island, Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Norfolk Island, as well as independent pacific states.Introduced in 1966, the AUD is currently the fifth most traded currency in the world, behind only the US dollar, euro, Japanese yen, and British pound.The currency is very important to forex markets and is routinely used as a carry trade against other majors.The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is the central banking authority tasked with the management and issuance of AUD banknotes.What Factors Affect the AUD?The AUD is more susceptible than other currencies to macroeconomic factors. Overall, monetary policy is the largest mover of the currency, including interest rate differentials.Beyond Australia, commodity prices such as those of precious metals and others are also important to the AUD and can cause fluctuations in its value relative to other currencies.Global risk sentiment and confidence are also indicators that are closely tracked given their correlation to the AUD.This is due to the AUD being seen as a commodity currency, and also used as one of the most popular growth and risk proxies in global financial markets.Any positive mood in the global market will likely cause the AUD to climb, while if there is a prevailing pessimism, the AUD will often decline.On a domestic scale, government credit ratings can also impact the AUD. Australia’s credit rating influences the risk profile of its debt.This trend directly influences the cost the government has to pay on the debt it owes. Read this Term, its being underpinned by global developments and an RBA lumbering towards less dovish. Figures that are better than expected should provide more support for the currency. Figures worse than expected will provide opportunities for dip buyers.

AUD update: