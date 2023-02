After a series of Reserve Bank of Australia rate hikes its hardly a surprise that home loans are adjusting lower.

housing loans -4.3% m/m (expected -3.0% prior -4.2%)

y/y is -29.3%

loans to owner occup[ires -4.2% m/m (expected -2.8%, prior -3.8%)

y/y is -29.8%

loans to investors -4.4% m/m (prior -3.6%)

y/y is -28.3%

Lending is still well above pre-pandemic levels: