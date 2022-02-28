The Australian Industry Group's Performance of Manufacturing Index was released earlier, moving into expanison.
Markit PMIs out now also:
- manufacturing 57.0
- services will be out in 2 days
- composite will also be published in 2 days
Commentary from the report:
- “The latest IHS Markit Australia Manufacturing PMI indicated that the sector’s expansion accelerated, aided by the renewal of manufacturing production growth in February. The easing of the COVID-19 Omicron wave had similarly minimised the disruptions towards production, leading to the positive change in February.
- “That said, supply chain issues persisted, with the severe lengthening of delivery times leading to price inflation climbing in February. Wage inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term will be a key area to watch as manufacturers continued to hire at a rapid pace while facing challenges in securing suitable candidates.
- “Overall business optimism improved in February, which is a positive sign for the Australian manufacturing sector.”
IHS Markit release preliminary readings for these, which can be found here, along with the January results: Australian flash PMIs
