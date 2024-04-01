The Manufacturing PMI for March 2024 for Australia via S&P Global / Judo Bank:

47.3

the preliminary was 46.8 while the previous month's (February) was 47.8

new orders fell at the equal fastest rate since May 2020

rates of inflation reported eased back

From the report:

the latest PMI survey suggests little cyclical recovery is imminent

Manufacturing PMI weakened further in March to a cyclical low of 47.3

output and new orders indexes holding near cyclical lows

the employment index in the manufacturing sector fell to a new cyclical low and was well below the 50.0 index level

stretched supplier delivery times in 2024 likely reflect shipping disruptions in the Middle East

cost pressures eased slightly in March, although they are still elevated compared to the pre-pandemic period

output prices index fell to a cyclical low point consistent with very little goods inflation across the Australian economy

Not a good report