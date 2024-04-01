The Manufacturing PMI for March 2024 for Australia via S&P Global / Judo Bank:

47.3

  • the preliminary was 46.8 while the previous month's (February) was 47.8
  • new orders fell at the equal fastest rate since May 2020
  • rates of inflation reported eased back

From the report:

  • the latest PMI survey suggests little cyclical recovery is imminent
  • Manufacturing PMI weakened further in March to a cyclical low of 47.3
  • output and new orders indexes holding near cyclical lows
  • the employment index in the manufacturing sector fell to a new cyclical low and was well below the 50.0 index level
  • stretched supplier delivery times in 2024 likely reflect shipping disruptions in the Middle East
  • cost pressures eased slightly in March, although they are still elevated compared to the pre-pandemic period
  • output prices index fell to a cyclical low point consistent with very little goods inflation across the Australian economy
Not a good report