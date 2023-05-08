ANZ - Roy Morgan consumer confidence survey conducted weekly.

Comes in at a dreadful 77.7

prior 79.8

ANZ remarks:

RBA’s surprise rate rise likely lowered confidence to its eighth-weakest result since March 2020.

Confidence sat below 80 for a 10th straight week, the longest stretch since the 1990-91 recession.

Maybe it can pop next week after tonight:

Slimy politicians and simpleton media will be playing up the surplus. Never mind that higher tax receipts from your wage are a major contributing factor. Along with higher commodity prices (and inflation in general).

Anyway, I should stop whining ;-)

AUD/USD barely moving.