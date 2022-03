Baker Hughes rig count rose by 13 in the current week. That is one of the more solid increases (there was a gain of 19 a few weeks ago).

Total rigs up 13 to 663

Oil rigs up 8 to 527

Natural gas rigs up 5 to 135

The price of crude oil is trading at $108.50. That's up to dollars and $0.42 from the settle price yesterday. The high price reached near $110.30. The low price was near $104.50