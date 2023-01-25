The North American economic calendar is a light one today aside from the Bank of Canada decision at 10 am ET (1500 GMT). It's followed by a press conference an hour later. I wrote a full preview of the BOC here.

The US economic calendar is generally empty as the Fed remains in blackout. The lone notable items are the weekly EIA oil report and a 5-year Treasury auction.

There's a focus on equities today after the reversal lower in Microsoft shares late yesterday on poor guidance. Today after the close we get earnings from Tesla and IBM.