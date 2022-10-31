Interest rates in the euro zone need to rise further in order to help reduce the risk of persistent high inflation, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said on Monday.
- Rate Rises Must Continue In Order To Reduce The Risk Of Persistent High Inflation
- We Should Not Underestimate Risk Of Normalising Rates Too Fast, Given The Worsening Economic Outlook
- There Are No Doubts That Interest Rates Are Not Yet In Line With The Objective Of 2% Inflation In Medium Term
- Pace Of Rate Rises And Their End Point Can't Be Predetermined, Uncertainty Means We Need To Proceed Gradually
- Wage Movements In Italy And The Euro Zone Have Remained Moderate, No Signs Of Inflation Expectations And Price Stability Becoming Decoupled