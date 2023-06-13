Barclays' outlook for oil:

expect non-OPEC+ supply growth to slow significantly over coming quarters and lot of incremental weakness in demand is likely already in price

forecasts US oil output to grow 700 kb/d q4-to-q4 in 2023 and 300 kb/d in 2024, with Permian still driving most of the gains

OPEC+ will likely remain proactive with primary goal of avoiding sustained surplus

These seem to make sense. Lower prices is not going to encourage non-OPEC to expand output a great deal. Permian to inch up though.