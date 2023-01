CPI -1.1% m/m

Prior -0.3%

Brandenburg CPI +9.1% y/y

Prior +10.5%

Brandenburg CPI -0.6% m/m

Prior -0.5%

Hesse CPI +8.1% y/y

Prior +9.7%

Hesse CPI -0.7% m/m

Prior -0.4%

Put together, the state releases point to a material decline in annual inflation across Germany last month. It would seem like the 9.1% estimate for the national reading later today is a bit conservative and we might get something along the lines of 8.4% to 8.7% if this is anything to go by.