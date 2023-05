The other state readings released at the same time:

Hesse CPI +5.9% vs +6.9% y/y prior

Brandenburg CPI +6.3% vs +7.6% y/y prior

Baden Wuerttemberg CPI +6.6% vs +7.3% y/y prior

Looking at the drop in annual inflation for German states, that could point to a considerable drag on estimates for the national reading later. I'll put a brief estimation later alongside the Saxony report in the next hour.