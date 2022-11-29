  • Bavaria CPI -0.3% vs +0.7% m/m prior

Here's all the other state readings released at the same time:

  • Hesse CPI +9.7% vs +9.9% y/y prior
  • Hesse CPI -0.4% vs +1.1% m/m prior
  • Brandenburg CPI +10.5% vs +10.8% y/y prior
  • Brandenburg CPI -0.5% vs +1.1% m/m prior
  • Baden-Wuerttemberg CPI +9.6% vs +9.8% y/y prior
  • Baden-Wuerttemberg CPI -0.2% vs +0.8% m/m prior

All of the state readings are pointing to a similar trend, that being the annual consumer price inflation reading being softer than in October with the monthly figures showing a decline in inflation for the month. That should see the German national reading later come in softer as well, around 10.1% to 10.2% as opposed to the 10.4% estimated - which is similar to October's figure.