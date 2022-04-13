Politico has the piece:
- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris remain candidates
- though it’s far more likely that a Cabinet member like Secretary of State Antony Blinken or Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will go
- In recent weeks, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made the trip, while the leaders of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland said Wednesday they were headed to meet Zelenskyy in the capital.
More at that link, above.
Biden to Kyiv? I don't think so.