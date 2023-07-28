>
Biden plan to signed Executive Order to limit critical US technology investments in China
Executive Order to go into effect but mid August
Bloomberg is reporting:
- Pres. Biden to sign Executive Order to limit critical US technology investments in China by mid August
- Planned Executive Order to focus on semi-conductors, AI, quantum computing. Won't impact existing investments and will only prohibit certain transactions
