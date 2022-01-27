Earlier post here with this:
- Biden told Zelensky that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is now virtually certain and that Kyiv needs to "prepare for impact” ... comment said to be from a senior Ukrainian official to a CNN reporter
White House statement now, via Reuters headlines:
- Biden, in call with Ukraine's president, reaffirmed the readiness of the US to respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine
- Biden told Ukraine's Zelensky the US is exploring additional macroeconomic support to help Ukraine
- Biden and Zelenski discussed coordinated diplomatic efforts on European security
- Biden relayed the United States’ support for conflict resolution efforts in the Normandy format