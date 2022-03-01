Headlines via Reuters:
- in reference to Russia's Putin, to say when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos -speech excerpts
- Biden to say "Putin's war was premeditated and unprovoked" but NATO and the west were ready - speech excerpts
- Biden to say one way to fight inflation is to drive down wages and make Americans poorer, he has a better way
- Biden to say more cars and semiconductors must be made in the united states -speech excerpts
- Biden to say "instead of relying on foreign supply chains, let’s make it in America" - speech excerpts
- Biden to say his plan to fight inflation will lower costs and the u.s. deficit -speech excerpts
more to come