The Bitcoin chart isn't too comforting at the moment after its latest attempt to get back above $40,000 last week faltered. Since then, it has been one-way traffic as price has slumped heavily following the market risk mood - more or less.

Right now, we're seeing price start to dribble below $33,000 to its lowest since July last year and will bring the focus towards key support around the $30,000 to $32,000 region. The former in particular is key for Bitcoin's technical "vitality" in my view.

If stocks continue to hit the skids and Bitcoin follows suit, a technical break under $30,000 will start ringing alarm bells. Look out below.