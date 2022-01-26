Kyiv embassy will remain open

It remains up to Russia to decide how to respond, we're ready either way

We will make sure global energy supply is not disrupted in the event of Russian action

Expects a follow-on discussion with Russian foreign minister Lavrov

Document delivered to Russia has principled and pragmatic evaluation of concerns Russia has raised

Document includes concerns US an allies have raised

Addressed possibility of reciprocity in transparency measures regarding force posture in Ukraine

US document to Russia reiterates what we have said publicly

Russia wants NATO out out eastern Europe but it sure sounds like that's not in the offer. Some military analysts said Russia wanted this written response as cover for an invasion.