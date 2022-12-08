Boeing and United Airlines are to make a "historic announcement" on Tuesday.

Using the word "historic" certainly catches your attention.

Boeing shares closed $179. It is currently trading in after-hours trading at $178.64. Meanwhile United Airlines closed at $42.80 and is currently trading at $42.85.

Boeing shares are up from a September 30 low of $120.99. That's a gain of 48%. Meanwhile United Airlines is up 35% from its October 3 low.

The post Covid travel demand is still strong. Prices for jet fuel are down from a peak but still up from year ago.

The Wall Street Journal reported a few day that United may put in an order of up to100 new 787 Dreamliners to replace Boeing 767-300 and Boeing 767-400 that have an average age of 27 and 21 years, respectively.

