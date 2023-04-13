No further details at this stage. The share price is lower.

Said to be an issue with some parts.

Here we go, a little more:

  • Boeing has paused deliveries of some 737 MAXs as it grapples with a new supplier quality problem involving noncompliant fittings
  • problem affects the MAX 7, MAX 8 and MAX 8200 airplanes as well as the P-8 Poseidon maritime surveillance aircraft based on the 737 NG
  • not a safety of flight issue and in-service planes can continue to operate
  • issue will likely affect a "significant" number of undelivered 737 MAX airplanes both in production and in storage, and could result in lowered 737 MAX deliveries
