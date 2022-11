Japan's weighted median inflation rate, one which the BOJ scrutinises for hints about broadening price pressures, hit a record of 1.1% in October. This adds to the record core inflation reading last week here, in a sign that prices are surging higher in Japan.

The 1.1% year-on-year increase is the fastest pace on record, which follows up from the 0.5% increase in September, according to data from the central bank. Here's the chart: