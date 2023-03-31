2-year German bond yields up 7.4 bps to 2.816%

10-year German bond yields up 3.3 bps to 2.399%

2-year Treasury yields up 5.6 bps to 4.155%

10-year Treasury yields up 2.8 bps to 3.579%

2-year yields in Germany are up to its highest levels in over two weeks, as the bond selling continues in the aftermath of the recent banking turmoil. The recovery is but a reflection of a change in central bank pricing as well, as markets are now coming around to the idea that central banks will resume back their aggression in the tightening cycle.

USD/JPY is trading back up to near the highs for the day at 133.50 levels, after having been sitting around 133.00 coming into European morning trade.