A couple of other releases from the other states around the same time:

  • Bavaria CPI +5.3% vs +4.8% y/y prior
  • Baden-Wuerttemberg +4.7% vs +4.7% y/y prior
  • Hesse +5.7% vs +5.6% y/y prior

This all points to a slightly positive bias in terms of  inflation  readings as compared to the month before. The Saxony report is due in the next hour so that will be the final point to work with but for now, there is a bias to see headline annual inflation come in around 5.1% or 5.2% as compared to the 4.9% reading in January.