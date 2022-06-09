British Chambers of Commerce had cut its 2022 GDP growth forecast from 3.6% to 3.5%, and has forecast inflation to 10% in the final quarter of the year.

Investment growth expectations cut from 3.5% to 1.8%

Alex Veitch, the group's director of policy, said

"the headwinds facing the UK economy show little sign of reducing

The war in Ukraine came just as the UK was beginning a COVID recovery, placing a further squeeze on business profitability,

The forecast drop in business investment is especially concerning

We forecast that, if trends continue, inflation will only return to the Bank of England's target rate at the end of 2024"