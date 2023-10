Prior was +0.2% (revised to 0.0%)

In volume terms, wholesale sales (excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain) grew 2.2% in August

Sales in the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector grew by 5.2%

Wholesale inventories rose 0.5% vs +0.4% prior

The inventory-to-sales ratio fell from 1.58 in July to 1.55 in August

A port strike in BC was somewhat of a drag in August.