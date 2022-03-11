  • Capacity utilization 82.9% vs 82.2% estimate
  • Prior report 81.4%. Q to came in at 82.0%.
  • The increase in the fourth quarter was mainly driven by gains in the manufacturing sector—specifically, transportation equipment manufacturing—and in the construction sector.
  • construction rose 1.2 percentage points to 92.6%
  • Capacity utilization in the mining and quarrying subsector (except oil and gas) was up 1.7 percentage points to 87.5% in the fourth quarter
  • capacity utilization rate in the manufacturing sector edged up 0.3 percentage points to 76.9% in the fourth quarter.
  • Year over year, capacity utilization increased in 13 of the 21 major manufacturing industry groups, representing approximately 60% of gross domestic product in the manufacturing sector in the fourth quarter.

Below are the YoY changes by industry in 4Q 2021 compared to 4Q 2020.

Capacity utilization

