At the bottom of the hour Canada CPI is expected to show a unchanged reading for the month of September. The year on year year inflation is expected to come in at 6.8% vs. 7.0% last month. Last month core year on year inflation came in at 5.8% for YoY. Producer prices will also be released. Last month they declined -1.2% with a year on year at 10.6%

Also at 8:30 AM ET, building permits in the US are expected to come in at 1.53M vs. 1.517M last month. The housing starts are expected to see a decline to 1.475M from 1.575M last month.

Crude oil inventories will be released at 10:30 AM ET. The private data last night showed:

crude oil -1.26M. The expectations for today are a build of 1.38M

gasoline -2.17M. The expectations for today are for a 1.11M drawdown

distillates -1.1M. The expectations for today are for -2.167M