Employment change highest since October 2020

Employment change 336.6K vs. 160K estimate. This was the largest gain since October 2020.

Unemployment rate 5.5% vs 6.2% estimate. The unemployment rate fell below the pre-pandemic level of 5.7% from February 2020

Participation rate 65.4% vs 65.0% last

Full time employment 121.5K vs -82.7K last

Part time employment 215.1K vs -117.4K last

Private sector employment 347K vs -206K last

Public sector employment -11K vs +6K last

Average hourly wages 3.3% YoY vs 2.4% last month

accommodation and food services +114K

information, culture and recreation +73K

total hours worked were up 3.6%

year-over-year average hourly wages increase 3.1%

Service jobs 292K vs -223K last month

Goods producing jobs 44K vs 23K last month. This was the third consecutive monthly increase

Overall, a much better than expected report and sharp rebound from the omicron impacted report from the January. The expectations for a Bank of Canada hike at the next meeting remains in favor of another 25 basis points.

The USDCAD has moved below its 200 hour moving average and looked toward the 61.8% retracement 1.2706 and natural support at 1.2700.

