Employment change 336.6K vs. 160K estimate. This was the largest gain since October 2020.
Unemployment rate 5.5% vs 6.2% estimate. The unemployment rate fell below the pre-pandemic level of 5.7% from February 2020
Participation rate 65.4% vs 65.0% last
Full time employment 121.5K vs -82.7K last
Part time employment 215.1K vs -117.4K last
Private sector employment 347K vs -206K last
Public sector employment -11K vs +6K last
Average hourly wages 3.3% YoY vs 2.4% last month
accommodation and food services +114K
information, culture and recreation +73K
total hours worked were up 3.6%
year-over-year average hourly wages increase 3.1%
Service jobs 292K vs -223K last month
Goods producing jobs 44K vs 23K last month. This was the third consecutive monthly increase
Overall, a much better than expected report and sharp rebound from the omicron impacted report from the January. The expectations for a Bank of Canada hike at the next meeting remains in favor of another 25 basis points.
The USDCAD has moved below its 200 hour moving average and looked toward the 61.8% retracement 1.2706 and natural support at 1.2700.