Real GDP
Real Canada GDP advanced in February
  • Prior month 0.2%
  • Goods producing 1.5% versus last month 0.8%
  • Services 0.9% versus 0.0% last month
  • 16 of 20 sectors expanded in February in broad based increases
  • The advanced reading for March 0.5% (last month they forecast 0.8% gain)
  • Accommodation and food services jumped 15.1% in February offsetting most of the two month declines as a result of lockdowns
  • transportation and warehousing rose 3.1% in February
  • arts and entertainment and recreation increased 8.5% following two months of declines
  • construction spending expanded by 2.7% in February for the second gain in a row
  • real estate and rental and leasing sector rose 0.4% in February
  • professional, scientific and technical services rose 1.0%
  • finance and insurance rose 0.4%. That is the ninth month in a row for gains
  • mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction grew 3.4%. This was the largest monthly growth rate since December 2020
  • utilities fell -2.3% after January 4.1% gain.
  • Wholesale trade fell -1.1% as five of nine subsectors were lower. Personal household goods wholesaling -5.6% contribute to most of the declines on the back of lower imports of pharmaceuticals.
  • Retail trade fell -0.2% after a strong 3.0% gain in January. Excluding motor vehicles and parts of dealers, retail trade was up 0.8%. Motor vehicles and parts fell -5.5%. Clothing and accessories rose 9.7%

The day was very strong across the board but comes off of Covid lockdown measures in harsher winter weather. The expectations for
door for a another gain of 0.5%.

Of the 14 industries, 11 were up for the month with utilities, wholesale, and retail the only decliners

GDP by industry
GDP by industry shows gains in all sectors other than three

