Real Canada GDP advanced in February

Prior month 0.2%

Goods producing 1.5% versus last month 0.8%

Services 0.9% versus 0.0% last month

16 of 20 sectors expanded in February in broad based increases

The advanced reading for March 0.5% (last month they forecast 0.8% gain)

Accommodation and food services jumped 15.1% in February offsetting most of the two month declines as a result of lockdowns

transportation and warehousing rose 3.1% in February

arts and entertainment and recreation increased 8.5% following two months of declines

construction spending expanded by 2.7% in February for the second gain in a row

real estate and rental and leasing sector rose 0.4% in February

professional, scientific and technical services rose 1.0%

finance and insurance rose 0.4%. That is the ninth month in a row for gains

mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction grew 3.4%. This was the largest monthly growth rate since December 2020

utilities fell -2.3% after January 4.1% gain.

Wholesale trade fell -1.1% as five of nine subsectors were lower. Personal household goods wholesaling -5.6% contribute to most of the declines on the back of lower imports of pharmaceuticals.

Retail trade fell -0.2% after a strong 3.0% gain in January. Excluding motor vehicles and parts of dealers, retail trade was up 0.8%. Motor vehicles and parts fell -5.5%. Clothing and accessories rose 9.7%

The day was very strong across the board but comes off of Covid lockdown measures in harsher winter weather. The expectations for

door for a another gain of 0.5%.

Of the 14 industries, 11 were up for the month with utilities, wholesale, and retail the only decliners

GDP by industry shows gains in all sectors other than three

/ Inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term