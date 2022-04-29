16 of 20 sectors expanded in February in broad based increases
The advanced reading for March 0.5% (last month they forecast 0.8% gain)
Accommodation and food services jumped 15.1% in February offsetting most of the two month declines as a result of lockdowns
transportation and warehousing rose 3.1% in February
arts and entertainment and recreation increased 8.5% following two months of declines
construction spending expanded by 2.7% in February for the second gain in a row
real estate and rental and leasing sector rose 0.4% in February
professional, scientific and technical services rose 1.0%
finance and insurance rose 0.4%. That is the ninth month in a row for gains
mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction grew 3.4%. This was the largest monthly growth rate since December 2020
utilities fell -2.3% after January 4.1% gain.
Wholesale trade fell -1.1% as five of nine subsectors were lower. Personal household goods wholesaling -5.6% contribute to most of the declines on the back of lower imports of pharmaceuticals.
Retail trade fell -0.2% after a strong 3.0% gain in January. Excluding motor vehicles and parts of dealers, retail trade was up 0.8%. Motor vehicles and parts fell -5.5%. Clothing and accessories rose 9.7%
The day was very strong across the board but comes off of Covid lockdown measures in harsher winter weather. The expectations for door for a another gain of 0.5%.
Of the 14 industries, 11 were up for the month with utilities, wholesale, and retail the only decliners