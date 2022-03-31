Canada January GDP chart
  • Canada January GDP has risen for 8 straight months
  • Good producing +0.8%
  • Services 0.0%
  • 9 of 20 industries increased
  • Advance February reading +0.8%

Residential construction and wholesale trade were two big drivers of the gain, along with utilities due to cold weather. Surprisingly, retail trade rose 2.5% in January despite lockdowns. That mostly offsets the 2.8% decline in December.

The big news here is the +0.8% preliminary reading for February, which should push Canada above pre-pandemic GDP. Canada fully reopened in March, so there will be some large tailwinds for a few months, particularly in services.

 CAD  was largely unchanged on the report as it navigates the oil and SPR news.

Canada GDP by industry