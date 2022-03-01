Canada GDP
  • GDP Q4 2021 annualized for Canada 6.7% vs 6.5%
  • The advanced estimate was for an annualized rate of 6.3%
  • GDP Q4 1.6% vs 1.3% in Q3. The advance estimate of 1.6%
  • GDP December 2021 0.0% vs 0.1% estimate. The advanced estimate for December was unchanged.
  • GDP Implicit Price QoQ 1.6% %
  • GDP YoY Q4 (not annualized) 3.26% vs 3.97% last
  • Final domestic demand rose 0.7% in the fourth quarter after rising 1.7% in the previous quarter

The flash estimate for January is shooting for 0.2%.

