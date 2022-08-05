- Prior report -43.2 K
- employment change-vs. 20.0 K estimate.
- unemployment rate 4.9% vs. 5.0% estimate
- full-time employment -13.1 K vs. -4.0 K last month
- part-time employment -17.5 K vs. -39.1 K last month
- participation rate 64.7% vs. 64.9% last month
- total hours worked were down -0.5% after increasing 1.3% in June
- average hourly earnings up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis unchanged from June
- public-sector employees fell by -51K.
- Private sector employees was little changed
- service sector jobs fell -53K
- goods producing sector rose 23K
- total number of unemployed people health study 1.0 million
- long-term unemployment dropped 23,002 162,000 in July 2 consecutive monthly decline
- wholesale and retail jobs fell -27K
- healthcare and social assistance -22K
- education services -18K
- business building and other support services -12K
- finance, insurance, real estate, rental, and leasing +11 K
Back to back declines. The unemployment rate remained steady and at record low levels.
The USDCAD is moving higher as the US jobs report came in much stronger than expected pushing the greenback to the upside.