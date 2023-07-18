Prior was 3.0%

CPI m/m % vs +0.3% expected

Prior m/m reading was 0.4%

Gasoline prices -% vs -18.3% y/y in prior month

Gasoline prices % m/m vs -0.8% prior month

Ex gasoline +4.0% y/y vs +4.4% prior

Food +8.3% y/y vs +8.3% y/y prior

Mortgage interest costs 30.1% y/y vs 4.9% increase in May

Goods inflation +1.4% vs +2.1% y/y prior

Services inflation +4.2% vs +4.9% prior

Core measures:

BOC core y/y 3.2% vs 3.5% expected (prior 3.7%)

BOC core m/m -0.1% vs +0.4% prior

Median 3.9% vs 4.0% prior

Trim 3.7% vs 3.8% prior

Common 5.1% vs 5.2% prior

There's no reason for the Bank of Canada to continue to raise interest rates. USD/CAD is up to 1.3218 from 1.3200 on this data but some of that move is as a result of broad US dollar strength on a strong US retail sales report released at the same time.

Separate PPI data from Canada: