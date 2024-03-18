Happy Monday.

It's a big week with the BOJ later and Fed on Wednesday among other highlights. Today it starts off slowly with Canadian PPI at the bottom of the hour followed by US homebuilder sentiment at 10 am ET (1230 GMT).

The other event that will get some attention today is the Nvidia developers conference, which starts today and runs for three days. There will be a keynote from founder and CEO Jensen Huang later today, which should include talk on its next-generation chip and the future of AI.