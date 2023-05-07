Alberta is Canada's main oil-producing province. So far there is no sign of an interruption to production nor damage to facilities.

Something to keep an eye on.

Via BBC report:

Alberta has declared a state of emergency

more than 100 wildfires spread across the province

driving nearly 25,000 people from their homes

The worst-hit areas include Drayton Valley, about 140km (87 miles) west of the provincial capital Edmonton, and Fox Lake, some 550km north of the city, where 20 homes were consumed by fire.

Diagram of oil read of the province: