Happy Friday.

The Fed blackout start tomorrow but we have a trio of speakers to come today.

1400 GMT (0900 US ET) Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on the economic outlook before the New Jersey Bankers Economic Leadership Forum

1800 GMT (1300 US ET) is Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller. He speaks on the economic outlook before a Council on Foreign Relations event, in New York

Finally, the Fed George is retiring at the end of the month and offers up a farewell interview on CNBC. Given that she won't be impacting policy going forward, it's a not going to be as important as the others.

In terms of economic data, the US December existing home sales report is the only item that could move the dollar, but it's not likely to.

The one to watch is the Canadian November retail sales report, which is expected down 0.5%. An advance December estimate is also included and while there's no consensus on it, that is going to be a topic of discussion for the BOC next week. Current pricing is 65% for a 25 bps hike and 35% for no change.