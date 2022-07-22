It's been all about the PMIs from S&P Global today as the releases circle the map.

"I would bet on downside misses from all of them," I wrote yesterday.

That's exactly what we've gotten so far with the exception of the UK:

If anything, I've been surprised that they haven't been even weaker but you can see the narrative changing in the bond market as a relentless bid drives down yields. The terminal Fed top is now at 3.38% in December and falling to 2.81% by Nov 2023.

We still have one more big PMI to come with the US release at 10 am ET and expected at 52.0 on manufacturing and 52.6 on services. Indications are that manufacturing will miss.

Before that, we get Canadian retail sales for May at the bottom of the hour. The headline is expected to pick up to 1.6% but the advance number for June will be key.