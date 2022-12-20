Kuroda delivered a surprise announcement today as he widened the YCC band, which has essentially raised Japanese rates by 25 bps. The move alone isn't a big shift but it may herald further steps and is a major warning to those who would bet against the yen.

As for today, the economic calendar is light but not empty.

At the bottom of the hour we get Canadian retail sales for October, which are expected up 1.5%. With that comes the November advance data and that's more likely to be the CAD mover.

For the US, November housing starts are up at the same time along with the Philly Fed non-manufacturing survey.

That's all for the US but Eurozone consumer confidence is up at 10 am ET and expected at -22.0 vs -23.9 previously.

