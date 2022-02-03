CBB comments on China ahead:
- A disappointing China Q1 sets up 2H22 to potentially look much improved going into the Party Congress
With some caveats:
- But our January data came out just days ago ... Manufacturing, Retail, Services...we see no part of the economy accelerating right now
- More tellingly, corporate borrowing isn't either
---
China Beige Book adapts methodology used by the U.S. Federal Reserve's "Beige Book"
- uses quantitative & qualitative data to track conditions within the Chinese economy