CBB comments on China ahead:

  • A disappointing China Q1 sets up 2H22 to potentially look much improved going into the Party Congress

With some caveats:

  • But our January data came out just days ago ... Manufacturing, Retail, Services...we see no part of the economy accelerating right now
  • More tellingly, corporate borrowing isn't either

---

China Beige Book adapts methodology used by the U.S. Federal Reserve's "Beige Book"

  • uses quantitative & qualitative data to track conditions within the Chinese economy