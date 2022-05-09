In yuan terms:

April exports +1.9% y/y (expected +3.1%) while Imports -2% y/y (expected -3.3%)

  • vs. exports in March were +12.9% and imports -1.7%

USD terms

  • China trade balance: +51.12bn USD vs. expected 50.65bn, prior was CNY 47.38bn
  • Exports +3.9% y/y: expected 3.2%, prior was 14.7%
  • Imports 0.0% y/y: expected -3.0%, prior was -0.1%

Exports are well down on March - I previewed the data earlier outlining why expectations were low ( COVID-19  & associated restrictions of course)