China banned major institutional investors from selling equity holdings during the 30 minutes at the open and close of each trading day.

Info comes via Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources

Also related to propping up China's stock markets, newly appointed Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, Wu Qing, has formed a task force in conjunction with Cchina's nation's stock exchanges to oversee short-selling activities and caution companies who benefit from such trades.

The moves from Chinese Communist Party authorities are having the desired effect, at least so far.