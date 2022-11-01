Yesterday we had the official October PMIs:

This snippet on what to expect today via ING:

A slower contraction in the CAIXIN manufacturing activity index from last month is probably the best scenario for today’s data release. The surveyed participants are smaller entities compared to the official manufacturing PMI. Given weaker export demand, smaller exporters should face a more difficult operating situation compared to SOEs that are survey participants in the official PMI.

The data is due at 0145 GMT.