I posted yesterday on (more) proposed measure to stick a floor under the property sector

Adding in some other measures flagged Thursday. China's Ministry of Industry and Information said it was drafting plans to boost development in 10 key industries, including steel and auto. Details were light though.

In addition, China's state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said it'd soon (no date was specified) be launching two new policies for supporting non-state-owned businesses:

"will focus on promoting business investment and their overall development"

Its hard to build too strong a case for rebounding economic growth in China on hazy announcements such as this. But, it's a;ll we got for now.